A Conversation with Ryan Spurlock
A refugee from TechShop in SF, Ryan Spurlock took what he learned there and applied it to a new makerspace called Humanmade, located in the design district of San Francisco. Two things stand out about this makerspace. One is how it was funded: a local developer whom the City required to set aside funding for community development worked with Ryan to locate a space and build it out. Second, Humanmade has worked with the City of San Francisco to establish a Next Generation Advanced Manufacturing training program.
Despite some setbacks due to Covid, Humanmade is up and running and providing hands-on training and job placement for people who need it.
Enhanced Video