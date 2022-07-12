This Tiny DIY Plotter Makes Labels On Masking Tape

Masking tape labels are a staple in any workshop. You scribble what’s in a box on the tape and slap it in place. We’ve all done it. However, Molten Cheese Bear is taking that concept in an interesting direction.

As you can see, they’ve made a tiny plotter that writes directly onto the masking tape, using the roll of tape as one of the axis for motion.

So far they’ve made a couple versions. It appears like they’re using a floppy disk carriage as the main head, which I personally find quite endearing. There’s something very aesthetically pleasing to me about using the old parts for these cobbled together machines.