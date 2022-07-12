Art & Sculpture CNC & Machining
This Tiny DIY Plotter Makes Labels On Masking Tape

By Caleb Kraft

Caleb Kraft

I get ridiculously excited seeing people make things. I just want to revel in the creativity I see in makers. My favorite thing in the world is sharing a maker's story. You can find me on twitter at @calebkraft

Masking tape labels are a staple in any workshop. You scribble what’s in a box on the tape and slap it in place. We’ve all done it. However, Molten Cheese Bear is taking that concept in an interesting direction.

As you can see, they’ve made a tiny plotter that writes directly onto the masking tape, using the roll of tape as one of the axis for motion.

So far they’ve made a couple versions. It appears like they’re using a floppy disk carriage as the main head, which I personally find quite endearing. There’s something very aesthetically pleasing to me about using the old parts for these cobbled together machines.

