The Countdown to Maker Faire Bay Area is On!

Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Buy Tickets Now

Building a String Art Robot Looks Difficult

Art & Sculpture Craft & Design Robotics
Building a String Art Robot Looks Difficult

By Caleb Kraft

Caleb Kraft

I get ridiculously excited seeing people make things. I just want to revel in the creativity I see in makers. My favorite thing in the world is sharing a maker's story. You can find me on tiktok, talking about my animals at TikTok

View more articles by Caleb Kraft

String art, by itself, is already really fun to look at. Just staring at it, you can trace the path of all these different motions that result in a final image. This project takes that experience a step further and allows us to trace all the steps of creating a robot, that then creates the string art.

YouTube player

Paul MH has shared this video of how he built a robot to make string art. This task seems fairly simple at first but if you watch you’ll see that there are so many different problems that arise during the process of weaving the strings.

The path from idea to end process required that Paul completely shift the methods he intended to use more than once. He stuck with it though and in the end we got cool string art, a cool robot that creates that string art, and a video that takes us down the thread of that whole process.

Discuss this article with the rest of the community on our Discord server!
Tagged

By Caleb Kraft

Caleb Kraft

I get ridiculously excited seeing people make things. I just want to revel in the creativity I see in makers. My favorite thing in the world is sharing a maker's story. You can find me on tiktok, talking about my animals at TikTok

View more articles by Caleb Kraft

From the Shed: New Arrivals

5pc Lock Pick Set with Manual

5pc Lock Pick Set with Manual

$18.50
iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit

iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit

$74.99
DIY Arcade Joystick Kit

DIY Arcade Joystick Kit

$24.95
17pc Lock Pick Set

17pc Lock Pick Set

$44.99
Maker Faire Bay Area 2023 30% off early bird ticket sales ends August 31st, 2023!

Escape to an island of imagination + innovation as Maker Faire Bay Area returns for its 15th iteration!

Prices Increase in....

Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Buy Tickets Now
FEEDBACK