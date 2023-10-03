Hacking Cheap Halloween Toys To Make Awesome Props

There is very little that makes me happier than seeing folks buy toys and abuse them to take advantage of the cheap technology located therein. In this case, That Dragon Guy ( Phillip Burgess who you might know from Adafruit) on twitter is showing how he bought a cheap plastic animated Jack-o-lantern and ripped it open to find a cheap short-throw projector that was ripe for modification.

This whole thread takes place on twitter (now X I guess?) and therefore the thread may render a bit funky in this blog post, so I’ll try to break things down for you as much as I can.

You KNOW I wasn’t going to make it to Halloween without voiding the warranty on one of these. So let’s get started…



“Jabberin’ Jack” talking pumpkin w/face animated by internal short-throw projector, $45 at Halloween City. There’ve been other teardowns but they don’t get far. pic.twitter.com/cgxQqli2dC — That Dragon Guy (@PaintYourDragon) October 1, 2023

We start with the raw materials: a $45 animated jack-o-lantern. On it’s own it’s a pretty cute little decoration. However, the cultured among us look at this and see at a minimum a projector that is worth much more than that.

Screws are recessed almost original Mac deep. There’s the projector, focus seems to be around 6-inch-ish. Visibly pixelated, but I’d already speculated in a prior thread that it was gonna be chonky, so yeah. pic.twitter.com/iTP69nGl5y — That Dragon Guy (@PaintYourDragon) October 1, 2023

Upon cracking it open, we see the basic projector.

Included USB cable is power-only. Not that it matters…only +5V and GND are routed on the power switch PCB.

Some earlier revisions had either a microSD card and/or a USB socket on the board. Not this one. Big flash, MCU and some support bits… pic.twitter.com/edMPlJuUYR — That Dragon Guy (@PaintYourDragon) October 1, 2023

Inspecting the projector tells us some pretty important stuff. Sadly, there’s no removable storage like a microSD card. That would have been delightful. However, this won’t stop Burgess.

BUT! Back side of PCB has USB pads conveniently labeled. One sacrificial not-standard-color-coded USB cable later… pic.twitter.com/8asUZQH76f — That Dragon Guy (@PaintYourDragon) October 1, 2023

After connecting directly to the flash, Burgess dumps a copy of the storage just in case he totally botches this. Dumping the storage also gives us a chance to sift through the detritus and find useful things, such as the video files themselves.

.AMV is a weird format used by cheap media players. Max res is 208×176 @ up to 16 FPS. Fortunately ffmpeg can make sense of it and convert to MP4 or most anything… pic.twitter.com/JpM8p6Q0OD — That Dragon Guy (@PaintYourDragon) October 1, 2023

Once you have the video file, and a passing knowledge of FFMpeg, you can play it

So…we can extract and play clips off the device. Next is to see if we can substitute our own. But I’m gonna take a breather here and eat pizza, might resume tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/nn6sn2ZkFh — That Dragon Guy (@PaintYourDragon) October 1, 2023

The next step in testing is simply to replace the existing file on the internal storage with a new one. Burgess makes sure the new video has the exact same settings as the original and dumps it to flash. Success!

Drag that to pumpkin flash, with the “1_” placing it at the start of the playlist, and…



Y’ALL IT’S A VERA RUBIN JACK-O-LANTERN! pic.twitter.com/tdtiNnTcJ0 — That Dragon Guy (@PaintYourDragon) October 1, 2023

You could really be pretty much done at this point. it’s a cheap, super short throw projector that you could embed in costumes doing whatever you want. That’s awesome. However, if you know Burgess, you might already know where this is headed. He’s got a history with making really cool eyeballs out of some cool tech, but the systems were always a tiny bit pricey. This new system offers a nice cheaper version. Burgess shows the old version, and dives a bit into what he’s about to try here.

Copy to flash as before, there we go. Ideal projection distance is about 4" from lens, projector itself is about 5" deep. This could be folded using a 45° mirror, as w/ same company’s animated snowman guy.



Crap resolution & framerate, but it’s like $50 + whatever that dome cost. pic.twitter.com/YKZytxGYTN — That Dragon Guy (@PaintYourDragon) October 1, 2023

Ultimately, what he’s shown here is that you can pull off this really cool eyeball for maybe $55. That’s pretty awesome. Burgess doesn’t stop there. He decides to rip the projector itself open to see what is hackable there.

Getting into the projector itself, i.e. The Part I’m Most Likely To Ruin. Fortunately all the pieces are glued in place. 4 lenses total with the LCD in the gap between two Fresnel lenses. pic.twitter.com/GtVUZ8WLTW — That Dragon Guy (@PaintYourDragon) October 1, 2023

I love seeing this. I’ve personally built projectors before and I recognize exactly what each piece does here. I’m happy to tell you, you can somewhat easily replace the display with a higher resolution version if you really want to improve your image quality. The hardest part would be dissecting a new display to remove the back lighting panel!