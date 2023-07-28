Let This Gallery Of Cosplay From ComicCon 2023 Inspire Your Next Build

Costumes, Cosplay, and Props
Let This Gallery Of Cosplay From ComicCon 2023 Inspire Your Next Build

By Caleb Kraft

Caleb Kraft

I get ridiculously excited seeing people make things. I just want to revel in the creativity I see in makers. My favorite thing in the world is sharing a maker's story. You can find me on twitter at @calebkraft and on youtube

View more articles by Caleb Kraft

Every year at ComicCon we see a smorgasbord of fantastic cosplay work. Luckily this year, a few folks have volunteered to collect images so that we can be inspired for our future builds. Unfortunately, we didn’t get social media tags for each of these, so if you know who any of them are, feel free to reach out to me and I’ll add a link to them as a caption!

I really love seeing some of the lesser known or less popular costumes. My personal favorite has to be the duo from the 1999 Wild West. Great Job.

These pictures were all taken and contributed by:

Eric DeGroat – 

 https://www.instagram.com/ejdtoysandcollectables/

Jubal McMillan – 

 https://www.facebook.com/mr.jubal

Alex McMillan – 

https://www.facebook.com/alex.mcmillan.750

Discuss this article with the rest of the community on our Discord server!
Tagged

By Caleb Kraft

Caleb Kraft

I get ridiculously excited seeing people make things. I just want to revel in the creativity I see in makers. My favorite thing in the world is sharing a maker's story. You can find me on twitter at @calebkraft and on youtube

View more articles by Caleb Kraft

From the Shed: New Arrivals

5pc Lock Pick Set with Manual

5pc Lock Pick Set with Manual

$18.50
iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit

iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit

$74.99
DIY Arcade Joystick Kit

DIY Arcade Joystick Kit

$39.95
17pc Lock Pick Set

17pc Lock Pick Set

$44.99
FEEDBACK