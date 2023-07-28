Let This Gallery Of Cosplay From ComicCon 2023 Inspire Your Next Build

Every year at ComicCon we see a smorgasbord of fantastic cosplay work. Luckily this year, a few folks have volunteered to collect images so that we can be inspired for our future builds. Unfortunately, we didn’t get social media tags for each of these, so if you know who any of them are, feel free to reach out to me and I’ll add a link to them as a caption!

I really love seeing some of the lesser known or less popular costumes. My personal favorite has to be the duo from the 1999 Wild West. Great Job.

These pictures were all taken and contributed by:

Eric DeGroat –

https://www.instagram.com/ejdtoysandcollectables/

Jubal McMillan –

https://www.facebook.com/mr.jubal

Alex McMillan –

https://www.facebook.com/alex.mcmillan.750