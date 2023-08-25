This Quick And Easy Upgrade Takes Your Cheap Ashoka Saber To A New Level

Enthusiasts have been building incredibly fancy light sabers for years. However, you don’t always have the budget, time, or need for one of those fancy hand-crafted creations. Sometimes, you’re closer to the market for the simple toy. Unfortunately the simple toy is a bit lacking visually as well. There’s a nasty gap between each LED and frankly, it’s just not great.

Adafruit comes to the rescue showing you how you can take that cheapo Ashoka saber toy and do some simple upgrades to get a beautiful solid blade.

YouTube player

This upgrade really improves the look and is a great middle ground between the off-the-shelf experience and the full custom builds both in visuals and in cost. A quick bit of painting on that handle to age it would take minimal effort really make this whole upgrade pop.

