Creating A Magical Wizard’s Study With Nerdforge

By Caleb Kraft

Martina and Hans at Nerdforge really keep upping the quality and scale of their work and they’ve really blown us away with this one.

The concept sketch looks very incredible. If someone showed me that concept, I’d probably recommend they scale back their expectations. Nerdforge, however, delivers absolutely. The spiral staircase and fire place stand out as some pretty intense set pieces, but my favorite has to be the ornate faux window in the backdrop.

Not only did they do this gorgeous remodel, they designed it with a theater set builder so that it can be broken down and relocated if the need arises. That’s some real magic.

