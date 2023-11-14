DIY Vegas Sphere Brings The Show To You

Art & Sculpture
DIY Vegas Sphere Brings The Show To You

By Caleb Kraft

Caleb Kraft

I get ridiculously excited seeing people make things. I just want to revel in the creativity I see in makers. My favorite thing in the world is sharing a maker's story. email me at caleb (at) make.co or You can find me on tiktok, talking about my animals at TikTok

View more articles by Caleb Kraft

With all the popularity of the Vegas Sphere right now, it is easily understandable that someone would want one in their own yard. However, there are few of us who will follow through to actually make it happen. The folks at the youtube channel DrZzs & GrZzs really pulled it off though.

YouTube player

This project seems deceptively easy at first. People have been making LED walls and big displays forever right? Sure, but a sphere brings a whole new set of problems to solve. For example, if you just take a wall of LEDs and wrap it around a sphere, you’ll have uneven density and they wanted to maintain the ratio of LEDs to empty space all over the sphere. Ultimately they ended up with 20,000 LEDs placed one inch apart.

As you can see in the video, the results are pretty stunning. However, a little diffuser layer seems like it could really bring the effect home.

Discuss this article with the rest of the community on our Discord server!
Tagged

By Caleb Kraft

Caleb Kraft

I get ridiculously excited seeing people make things. I just want to revel in the creativity I see in makers. My favorite thing in the world is sharing a maker's story. email me at caleb (at) make.co or You can find me on tiktok, talking about my animals at TikTok

View more articles by Caleb Kraft

From the Shed: New Arrivals

5pc Lock Pick Set with Manual

5pc Lock Pick Set with Manual

$18.50
DIY Arcade Joystick Kit

DIY Arcade Joystick Kit

$24.95
17pc Lock Pick Set

17pc Lock Pick Set

$44.99
Make: Arduino Electronics Starter Pack

Make: Arduino Electronics Starter Pack

$64.95
Maker Faire Bay Area 2023 - Mare Island, CA

Escape to an island of imagination + innovation as Maker Faire Bay Area returns for its 15th iteration!

Buy Tickets today! SAVE 15% and lock-in your preferred date(s).

Save 15% now!
FEEDBACK