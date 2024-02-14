Many Colors, One Spray Paint Can

This is such a clever but simple idea I’m surprised I’ve never seen it before. Vitaly Tesh has made a device that allows for mixing and swapping colors while spray painting.

He’s been working on this concept for a while, with mixed results. In this latest video, he has really dialed in how the paint is pushed out, meaning nice smooth lines.

I really like how he has used a spent spray can as the dispenser, allowing for the artist to have a familiar grip. Honestly, I’m still somewhat surprised that the tubing system doesn’t just clog immediately but the results speak for themselves.