The Make: Staff Gingerbread House Extravaganza

We’re always coming up with new and fun ways to celebrate a little holiday cheer here at Make:. This year, Todd Sotkiewicz, our VP of Partnerships suggested we have a little gingerbread house competition. The only real rules were that you have to have a structure of some kind and it has to feature Makey, our robot mascot!

The entries were, in my opinion, shockingly good, so we thought we’d share!

Dale Daugherty’s Maker Faire Mare Island Themed house.
Can you tell that Alicia Williams loves Prince?
Kelly Marshall went all out building this house that has an interior and even stained glass!

Yes Katie Kunde has horses, and yes, Makey is arriving atop a drone
Todd Sotkiewicz, inspired by Seinfeld, made a fucilli themed version
Rio Roth-Barreiro went traditional and it looks rather tasty
Jennifer Blakeslee confessed that her Makey is actually a Lego Groot in disguise
Rob Bullington’s entry is not only featuring Makey, but made of Makeys
Jamie Agius’ is a representation of our office, and her love of wine
Cathy Shanahan built her house out of old Maker Faire badges!
Gillian Mutti constructed this aesthetically pleasing structure from found objects from the beach
Juliann Brown also used wine corks as her building material of choice, but really kicked things up a notch in terms of decoration!
David Groom brought enough electronics for all of us

And that’s it! The staff really shined this year, these builds were incredible!

