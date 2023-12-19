The Make: Staff Gingerbread House Extravaganza

We’re always coming up with new and fun ways to celebrate a little holiday cheer here at Make:. This year, Todd Sotkiewicz, our VP of Partnerships suggested we have a little gingerbread house competition. The only real rules were that you have to have a structure of some kind and it has to feature Makey, our robot mascot!

The entries were, in my opinion, shockingly good, so we thought we’d share!

Dale Daugherty’s Maker Faire Mare Island Themed house.

Can you tell that Alicia Williams loves Prince?

Kelly Marshall went all out building this house that has an interior and even stained glass!

Yes Katie Kunde has horses, and yes, Makey is arriving atop a drone

Todd Sotkiewicz, inspired by Seinfeld, made a fucilli themed version

Rio Roth-Barreiro went traditional and it looks rather tasty

Jennifer Blakeslee confessed that her Makey is actually a Lego Groot in disguise

Rob Bullington’s entry is not only featuring Makey, but made of Makeys

Jamie Agius’ is a representation of our office, and her love of wine

Cathy Shanahan built her house out of old Maker Faire badges!

Gillian Mutti constructed this aesthetically pleasing structure from found objects from the beach

Juliann Brown also used wine corks as her building material of choice, but really kicked things up a notch in terms of decoration!

David Groom brought enough electronics for all of us

And that’s it! The staff really shined this year, these builds were incredible!