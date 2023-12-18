This Custom Kinetic Computer Case Is As Inspiring As It Is Mesmerizing

Custom computer cases need to make a major comeback in popular culture because this is awesome. The youtube channel Ideal Idea really smashed it with this one.

I know that custom cases still exist, but it seems the trend for some time now has been pretty much just variations of LEDs, colored cooling fluid, and a glass side window. Seeing someone really go through the effort to create some impressive art and follow through, much less three times, is impressive!

Watching the build process here is almost as intriguing as the final results. He had to learn new skills and new concepts to make each of these ideas happen. His results are super impressive, but the fact that he used this whole process as somewhat of an upskilling session is fantastic.