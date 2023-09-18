This Fashion Accessory Will Clue Your Peers In To Your Cognitive Load

The eyes are the window to the soul. At least, that’s how the common saying goes. In this case, the eyes are a window into your cognitive load. Anouk Wipprecht’s latest fashion statement gives you extra eyes that dilate depending on cognitive load, as measured by a tiny EEG device.

For physical design, Wipprecht utilized Onshape to get things properly laid out to match the electronics, then had the structure printed using the HP Jet Fusion 3D printers. As for brains, She utilized the Unicorn Headband for EEG data, which is then piped out to six Raspberry Pi Zero 2 boards that are each controlling a Hyperpixel 2.1 screen from Pimoroni.

In the test footage above, at about 40 seconds, you can really see the machine pick up how much more data the model is processing as they open their eyes. The effect is pretty drastic when you can see a stark comparison.

Anouk Wipprecht modeling her creation

