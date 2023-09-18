The Countdown to Maker Faire Bay Area is On!

Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Buy Tickets Now

This Fashion Accessory Will Clue Your Peers In To Your Cognitive Load

3D Printing & Imaging Art & Sculpture Raspberry Pi Wearables
This Fashion Accessory Will Clue Your Peers In To Your Cognitive Load

By Caleb Kraft

Caleb Kraft

I get ridiculously excited seeing people make things. I just want to revel in the creativity I see in makers. My favorite thing in the world is sharing a maker's story. You can find me on tiktok, talking about my animals at TikTok

View more articles by Caleb Kraft

The eyes are the window to the soul. At least, that’s how the common saying goes. In this case, the eyes are a window into your cognitive load. Anouk Wipprecht’s latest fashion statement gives you extra eyes that dilate depending on cognitive load, as measured by a tiny EEG device.

For physical design, Wipprecht utilized Onshape to get things properly laid out to match the electronics, then had the structure printed using the HP Jet Fusion 3D printers. As for brains, She utilized the Unicorn Headband for EEG data, which is then piped out to six Raspberry Pi Zero 2 boards that are each controlling a Hyperpixel 2.1 screen from Pimoroni.

In the test footage above, at about 40 seconds, you can really see the machine pick up how much more data the model is processing as they open their eyes. The effect is pretty drastic when you can see a stark comparison.

Anouk Wipprecht modeling her creation

We’re excited to announce that Anouk Wipprecht will be attending Maker Faire Bay Area this October. Come the first weekend of the event, October 13-15, to see Anouk and some of her work in person! Get your tickets quick, they’re going fast.

Discuss this article with the rest of the community on our Discord server!
Tagged

By Caleb Kraft

Caleb Kraft

I get ridiculously excited seeing people make things. I just want to revel in the creativity I see in makers. My favorite thing in the world is sharing a maker's story. You can find me on tiktok, talking about my animals at TikTok

View more articles by Caleb Kraft

From the Shed: New Arrivals

5pc Lock Pick Set with Manual

5pc Lock Pick Set with Manual

$18.50
iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit

iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit

$74.99
DIY Arcade Joystick Kit

DIY Arcade Joystick Kit

$24.95
17pc Lock Pick Set

17pc Lock Pick Set

$44.99
Maker Faire Bay Area 2023 30% off early bird ticket sales ends August 31st, 2023!

Escape to an island of imagination + innovation as Maker Faire Bay Area returns for its 15th iteration!

Prices Increase in....

Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Buy Tickets Now
FEEDBACK