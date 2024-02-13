This Mesmerizing Moving Art Piece Is Powered Purely By Sand

En Cascade, a kinetic art piece by Pinaffo and Pluvinage, is truly mesmerizing.

As you look at the outside of this structure and see all of the various movements and shapes, you could imagine the inside being constructed of gears, pulleys, and motors. But turn up the volume on that video and listen. The sound you hear is the power generation system: sand.

As spectators enter the structure, they can transport sand from the bottom to hoppers at the top, which power the whole system. This creates the intricate movements we see from the outside as well as the unique whisper that this piece emits.

