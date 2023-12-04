3D Printer Review: Kingroon KLP1

Manufacturer: Kingroon

Link: https://kingroon.com/products/kingroon-klp1-corexy-3d-printer-with-klipper-firmware

Price: $379

This Kingroon’s entry into the fast CoreXY style printers that are very popular right now. It has Klipper Firmware, a touch screen, linear rails on the X and Y axis, a fully enclosed structure, auto bed leveling, an all-metal high temp extruder, and WiFi

out of the box

opening the box, everything is very well packed. Nothing is going to be bouncing around in this box. You have to remove 4 clearly labelled screws before you turn it on or move anything, and you need to mount the side panels and door. That is all that is required before you can start to print.

My machine arrived with the Chinese language selected in Klipper, but I was able to fumble my way through the menus to find the language selection and switch it to english.

in use

The first thing I do with any printer I get is run whatever bed leveling system is built in. It doesn’t matter how well packed and shipped a machine is, the first layer just isn’t going to be right unless you let it do its calibration. After that, the first print I ran was the speed benchy they included… the one with “violent” in the name. That sounds fun.

The machine blasted away, shaking my house, and laying down plastic with vigor. The resultant benchy, which took less than 19 min, looks pretty good for the speed involved, arguably better quality than some other machines that I have tested, on their best settings.

The KLP1 has a removable flexible bed. This is a no-brainer to me. There are no alignment pins or graphical markers that need to be scanned. This could have been cost savings but it is a positive aspect in my view because it makes it much easier to buy replacements. Just make sure you’ve got it lined up with the bed plate if you’re printing close to the edges.

I printed the tolerance coin to see how this fairs with the default config. the print quality is great, little to no ringing. The smallest tolerance (.1mm) did not break free but the rest did. This outcome seems to be pretty common and is totally acceptable for a printer out of the box, printing at .2mm layer heights. I have had some machines that print the tolerance coin where all pieces move freely out of the box, but I consider those to be the top tier (Prusa MK4, Bambu X1C)

One thing that people will note is that the side, top, and front acrylic is heavily tinted and there are no lights inside. This means you’re not going to see what is going on in the machine unless you open a door to look, or install some lights.

conclusion

I have to say I’m impressed by this machine. Kingroon made some great decisions. First off, this thing feels SOLID. It feels like I could jump up and down on top of this machine without hurting it. They installed klipper and didn’t skin or modify it, that’s great. They shipped with configs for popular slicers so I don’t have to tinker with getting things set up right. They shipped with an impressively fast print waiting on the machine ready to go. All of this adds up to a pretty great feeling printer out of the box. I would definitely recommend this for someone who is working on a budget and wants some speed. If you need absolute precision out of the box, you’ll want to spend a little more though.