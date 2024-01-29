3D Printing Calibration Cubes Isn’t Helping You Like You Think It Is

There are so many new 3D printing enthusiasts out there this year, than there were last year. A vertable flood of new users with cheap machines, learning how to hone their skills and tune their tools. One of the first things that folks often point to, aside from how to level your bed, is to do a calibration cube.

Stefan from CCNC kitchen has taken the time to explain why this is not only misleading but in some cases can actually be detrimental to the goal of machine precision.

YouTube player

What I absolutely adore about Stefan’s approach is that he patiently explains the issue and then backs everything up with data, diagrams, and examples. It would be easy enough to just point to one issue and proclaim that a calibration cube is not good enough, but Stefan takes the extra steps to really break down all the weak points.

Going even further, Stefan tells us of other methods we can use to ensure our machine is printing at the best quality possible. Again, he goes through the new method showing how it can help and explaining the concepts behind it. Do yourself a favor and listen to Stefan, your machine will print better and you’ll be happier.

