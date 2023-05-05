3D Printing Obsolete Connectors

Here’s a problem that we know some of you will feel a connection to. You have some device, probably old and no longer supported, and you need to replace a cable. Unfortunately, they use a non-standard connector and you can’t find new ones on the market.

Teaching Tech comes to the rescue today, showing how you can create your own custom connectors.

At a glance, this seems very simple but when you dig in you’ll see that you have to get some really precise measurements, and get pins to line up appropriately and stay in place. Teaching Tech shares all kinds of tips and tricks to get this job done and get your old gear back in operation.