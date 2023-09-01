6 Tips To Make Your Designs Perfectly 3D Printable

For many folks the journey with a 3D printer follows a familiar path. You get a machine, you download a bunch of files to print, you get bored with that, you discover how hard designing things really is.

Alan Mandic has some tips for you to bring your own custom designs to a more professional place before you share.

There are only 6 tips here but they’re surprisingly solid and helpful. I personally have a tendency to fall for one of the lazy issues Alan brings up (exporting and sharing with out orienting the model for printing), and I think this video might finally push me to take the few seconds of extra effort to make the experience better.

Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, there’s surely something here for you that will help.