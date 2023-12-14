Bambu Announces New 3D Printer: The A1

Hot on the heels of the recent announcement of the A1 Mini (September) and the X1E (October), a new machine has been released into the wild. This is the A1.

First off, lets hit the main specs:

256x256x256mm build volume

quick swap all-steel nozzle

full auto calibration

flow rate compensation

active motor noise cancellation

300c max hot end temperature

100c max bed temp

color touch screen

the price landed at $399 without AMS, $559 with AMS

This machine appears to be a bed slinger in the style of a typical ender, but with all the bells and whistles people are getting used to from Bambu. Effectively a sized up version of the A1 mini. Again, they’ve come at the market with very aggressive pricing. The pricing is especially aggressive if you consider that there aren’t many other options available for people who want to print with multiple colors of filaments. The only other options out there are more DIY in nature and require some tinkering.

At the price offered, I suspect that this machine will be very enticing to folks who would have previously been looking and something in the Creality Ender series, and even those who were previously looking at Prusa Mk4. Only time will tell, however, if the machine can hold up to extended abuse, wear, and tear.

We’re looking forward to getting our hands on a review unit, so keep your eyes on this blog for a review in the near future.