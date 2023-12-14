Bambu Announces New 3D Printer: The A1

Bambu Announces New 3D Printer: The A1

By Caleb Kraft

Caleb Kraft

I get ridiculously excited seeing people make things. I just want to revel in the creativity I see in makers. My favorite thing in the world is sharing a maker's story. email me at caleb (at) make.co or You can find me on tiktok, talking about my animals at TikTok

View more articles by Caleb Kraft

Hot on the heels of the recent announcement of the A1 Mini (September) and the X1E (October), a new machine has been released into the wild. This is the A1.

First off, lets hit the main specs:

  • 256x256x256mm build volume
  • quick swap all-steel nozzle
  • full auto calibration
  • flow rate compensation
  • active motor noise cancellation
  • 300c max hot end temperature
  • 100c max bed temp
  • color touch screen

the price landed at $399 without AMS, $559 with AMS

This machine appears to be a bed slinger in the style of a typical ender, but with all the bells and whistles people are getting used to from Bambu. Effectively a sized up version of the A1 mini. Again, they’ve come at the market with very aggressive pricing. The pricing is especially aggressive if you consider that there aren’t many other options available for people who want to print with multiple colors of filaments. The only other options out there are more DIY in nature and require some tinkering.

At the price offered, I suspect that this machine will be very enticing to folks who would have previously been looking and something in the Creality Ender series, and even those who were previously looking at Prusa Mk4. Only time will tell, however, if the machine can hold up to extended abuse, wear, and tear.

We’re looking forward to getting our hands on a review unit, so keep your eyes on this blog for a review in the near future.

