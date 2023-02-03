Can The Color Of Your 3D Printing Filament Affect Strength?

By Caleb Kraft

I see people online asking about what brand of material is recommended all the time. One thing that people often overlook is that each individual color has its own properties as well! If you happen to get a brand that has qualities you like, you may find that the color you have selected doesn’t perform as you expected with the settings you’re using.

You may be tempted to think I’m just being silly, but Stefan from CNC Kitchen tested this with his usual scientific rigor and you can see the results for yourself!

YouTube player

Keep in mind, this test uses the same exact settings for each. While you could infer that some are simply weaker, the case may be that each individual color just requires it’s own specific temp and speed settings to achieve the same results!

