Does A Heated Chamber Make Your 3D Prints Stronger?

By Caleb Kraft

Stefan from CNC Kitchen is back at it again. He asks a simple question and then does the actual work to give us the best answer he can. In this case, Stefan is tackling the common argument about heated chambers in 3D printers.

Stefan answers this question fairly definitively. In short, PLA doesn’t benefit much but ABS and other materials can not only print better but the layers will adhere better.

So why don’t all 3d printers have heated chambers? The answer to that is twofold. Initially, the printers we have in our homes, were different than more industrial 3d printers. Many of these differences were to work around patents and – you guessed it – the heated chamber was off limits due to a patent. That has expired now, so all that is left is price. Adding an enclosure, heating element, driver circuit, and power supply for a heated chamber is additional cost. That’s it.

