Flashforge Just Launched a New 3D Printer: The Artemis

- Like
- Digg
- Del
- Tumblr
- VKontakte
- Flattr
- Buffer
- Love This
- Odnoklassniki
- Meneame
- Blogger
- Amazon
- Yahoo Mail
- Gmail
- AOL
- Newsvine
- HackerNews
- Evernote
- MySpace
- Mail.ru
- Viadeo
- Line
- Comments
- Yummly
- SMS
- Viber
- Telegram
- Subscribe
- Skype
- Facebook Messenger
- Kakao
- LiveJournal
- Yammer
- Edgar
- Fintel
- Mix
- Instapaper
- Copy Link
FlashForge has launched its newest 3D printer tailored towards consumer and education audiences. Touted as a beginner friendly 3D printer that also fits the needs of true 3D printing heads, FlashForge Artemis is a FDM 3D printer that provides excellent reliability and print quality, with many features to make it a true workhorse.
Nearly a decade of taking the lead to bring 3D printing accessible to the home
FlashForge is a major manufacturer of consumer and commercial 3D printers that has gained reputation of making 3D printing truly accessible to the at-home user through its price and features. Nearly a decade after the release of its original top-rated Creator 3D printer, FlashForge has been releasing many models of 3D printers and systems with positive and impactful effects to the industry and its customers.
An all-around printer that fits the needs of many users
Artemis is a versatile 3D printer that utilizes filament extrusion technology to build objects layer by layer. With its direct drive extruder system, flexible materials such as TPU are significantly better and easier to print. The single printhead is capable of delivering up to 260°C, enough to use a wide variety of filament ranging from PLA, ABS, HIPS, PETG, TPU 95A, and more. The build plate also has a temperature range of up to 110°C. Users can choose to use either the glass or PEI magnetic bed depending on individual printing needs. With the glass bed, the bottom of the printed objects are smoother while the magnetic and flexible bed makes removing objects a breeze.
FlashForge generously gave Artemis a large print area: 190(L) × 195(W) × 200(H) mm. The z-vertical is tall enough to fit a standard 8” bottle of water.
Artemis is designed to be compatible with 3rd party slicing software and is not limited to using FlashForge FlashPrint. This provides a seamless user experience for those who may be more familiar with other slicing software on the market or ones provide by other 3D printer manufacturers. However, for users who prefer to stay within the FlashForge ecosystem, its Flashprint is also a very capable slicing software that will work natively with Artemis. With a 4.3 inch LCD touchscreen, navigating around Artemis to adjust its settings or update its firmware is intuitive and easy to operate. With a Wi-Fi ready connection, users can send the model from the slicing software directly to Artemis without any cable attachments.
Technical specification
- Print Technology FFF (Fused Filament Fabrication)
- Number of extruders 1
- Print volume 190 x 195 x 200 mm (8.7 x 7.9 x 9.8 in)
- Printer Dimension 406(L) x 416(W) x 469(H) mm, (16 x 16.4 x 18.5 in)
- Connectivity USB, Wi-Fi, and internal storage
- Filament Diameter: 1.75mm
- Filament Compatibility: PLA, ABS, HIPS, PETG, TPU 95A
- Heated Build Plate Temperature: Up to 110°C (230°F)
- Slicing Software: FlashPrint / Cura / Simplify 3D
- File Input Format: 3MF / AMF / STL / OBJ / FPP / BMP / PNG / JPEG
FlashForge Artemis is available as an exclusive model in the North American market and can be purchased directly from its resellers and FlashForge USA with delivery from its Los Angeles facility. There is also an education bundle that includes three lessons plans and spools of filament. For those interested in the package, learn more through the FlashForge education bundle page.