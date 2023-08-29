How To Use Blender To Design 3D Printed Parts That Fit Real World Objects

So many of us have come up with an idea for a 3D printed part that needs to fit on something that already exists. There is always the realization this is going to require tons of measuring and printing and most likely re-measuring and re-printing.

In this video, Makter Tales takes us through the process of how he designs parts to fit real world things. Not only will you learn some great tricks that you can use in any CAD package (like getting far away and zooming in for a picture), there are some great tips for designing in Blender.

Typically I use CAD software exclusively (solidworks, fusion360, etc) for 3D printing but with these tips, I am very tempted to use Blender.