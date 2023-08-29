How To Use Blender To Design 3D Printed Parts That Fit Real World Objects

3D Printing & Imaging Maker News
How To Use Blender To Design 3D Printed Parts That Fit Real World Objects

By Caleb Kraft

Caleb Kraft

I get ridiculously excited seeing people make things. I just want to revel in the creativity I see in makers. My favorite thing in the world is sharing a maker's story. You can find me on tiktok, talking about my animals at TikTok

View more articles by Caleb Kraft

So many of us have come up with an idea for a 3D printed part that needs to fit on something that already exists. There is always the realization this is going to require tons of measuring and printing and most likely re-measuring and re-printing.

YouTube player

In this video, Makter Tales takes us through the process of how he designs parts to fit real world things. Not only will you learn some great tricks that you can use in any CAD package (like getting far away and zooming in for a picture), there are some great tips for designing in Blender.

Typically I use CAD software exclusively (solidworks, fusion360, etc) for 3D printing but with these tips, I am very tempted to use Blender.

Discuss this article with the rest of the community on our Discord server!
Tagged

By Caleb Kraft

Caleb Kraft

I get ridiculously excited seeing people make things. I just want to revel in the creativity I see in makers. My favorite thing in the world is sharing a maker's story. You can find me on tiktok, talking about my animals at TikTok

View more articles by Caleb Kraft

From the Shed: New Arrivals

5pc Lock Pick Set with Manual

5pc Lock Pick Set with Manual

$18.50
iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit

iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit

$74.99
DIY Arcade Joystick Kit

DIY Arcade Joystick Kit

$39.95
17pc Lock Pick Set

17pc Lock Pick Set

$44.99
Maker Faire Bay Area 2023 30% off early bird ticket sales ends August 31st, 2023!

Escape to an island of imagination + innovation as Maker Faire Bay Area returns for its 15th iteration!

Prices Increase in....

Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Buy Tickets Now
FEEDBACK