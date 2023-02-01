Look At this New 3D Printed Fabric Method From 3DPrintBunny

If this is your first time seeing 3DPrintBunny, today is your lucky day! She’s been making waves recently with her very creative ways of making 3D printers work. For example, we recently wrote about how she’s using bridges to recreate traditional string art. Really cool and inventive uses of current 3d printing technology.

Another step forward with my string material. I have made the fit a bit tighter so it appears less 'holey' and I have added a clip system to the edges so that they can be clipped together. It is definitely acting like a material now😊 Sound On! pic.twitter.com/dE3FZzeaOS — 3DPrintBunny (@3DPrintBunny) January 26, 2023

Now she seems to be tackling 3D printed “fabric”. there have been many attempts at this kind of result. We’ve seen chainmaille style systems that interlock as individual parts and we’ve even shared tutorials on how to 3d print scales onto fabric directly. Her method though, seems to be using integrated bridges for flexibility and she’s even though to add snap-together edges in order to be able to piece together as big of a piece as you need!

I’m very curious about the lengevity of this design and I guess I’ll just have to print my own (when the files are released) to find out exactly how she pulled this off. If you want to tinker, you can find many of her files on Thangs, or you can get early access to models on her patreon!