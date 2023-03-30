Polystruder Brings Filament Production To Your Desktop

One thing that almost any 3D printing enthusiast will agree on is that filament waste is a frustrating concern. Depending on the machine you’re using, your failure rate, or how it handles purging, the amount of wasted filament can sometimes be shocking. This adds up not only to wasted money, but also more stuff in landfills.

Polystruder is the latest to attempt to bring the production of filament home, so you can make your own and even possibly recycle some of those failures.

We’ve seen many attempts at home production of filament over the years, ranging from cobbled together simple systems to full industrial units. The Polystruder appears to be somewhat of a middle ground. Unfortunately, the final pricing and availability aren’t determined yet, but their FAQ states they’re hoping to land somewhere between $3000 and $4000.

This group and many more will be displaying their tools at the Los Angeles Maker Faire this weekend. If you happen to see it in person, let us know what you think!