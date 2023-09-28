The Countdown to Maker Faire Bay Area is On!

The 3D Printer That Grows

The 3D Printer That Grows

By Caleb Kraft

Caleb Kraft

I get ridiculously excited seeing people make things. I just want to revel in the creativity I see in makers. My favorite thing in the world is sharing a maker's story. You can find me on tiktok, talking about my animals at TikTok

For many of you out there, you recall the idea that a 3D printer could -in theory – 3d print itself. That’s more or less the basis of the whole RepRap project that most home based 3d printers were born out of. This project takes that concept and turns it at a new angle! It can print itself, while it prints the product!

YouTube player

What does that mean, to print itself? in this case, the printer is basically a flat machine with a very limited vertical ability. However, as it prints the item you want, it also prints a vertical gantry allowing it to be as tall as needed. This sounds somewhat confusing and difficult, and that’s because it is!

Not only can this printer make its own z-gantry as it prints, it can theoretically make even larger versions of itself. I personally never really liked the whole concept of a printer printing itself because I’m a pretty literal person and I know that all it can actually do is print a few plastic parts required for a printer, not the electronics, rods, etc. However, if you’re going to claim you’re self replicating, this angle of being able to make a bigger version each time is very interesting.

What do you think?

