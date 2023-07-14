These 3D Printed “Not Lego” Are Addictive

I’ve been seeing these little kits floating around and thought that some of you might find them interesting as well. Especially those of you who love Lego.

These are called PrintABlock and they’re a clever little toy you can print at home. Designed by the 3D Printing Professor, they are intended to give an experience similar to what people expect from Lego. However, these come with a few differences. First off, you can print them in any scale, which means you can make giant ones which is fun. There are also kits that have special design layouts, for example a castle kit that might make a good backdrop for some fun table top gaming. There’s even one designed for embedding electronics projects in a modular way.

The basic kit is totally free, and available here, but he also has some that are paid kits which you can find on his website.