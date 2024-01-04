This 3D Printed Mechanical Keyboard Is A Minimal Masterpiece

This 3D Printed Mechanical Keyboard Is A Minimal Masterpiece

By Caleb Kraft

Caleb Kraft

I get ridiculously excited seeing people make things. I just want to revel in the creativity I see in makers. My favorite thing in the world is sharing a maker's story. email me at caleb (at) make.co or You can find me on tiktok, talking about my animals at TikTok

The world of mechanical keyboards is a fascinating place. Enthusiasts will happily gush about exactly what mechanical switch is used, the sound, the feel, even what lubrication is applied to get that feel to be exactly what they want. I absolutely love this kind of granular obsession, especially when folks take it unto themselves to create exactly what they want.

Joe Scotto is one of these enthusiasts, and if you’re in the world of mechanical keyboards, you probably already know of Scotto Keebs. However, if you’re just now finding out about Scotto and diy mechanical keyboards, we have a treat for you. Scotto’s latest, the ScottoKatana.

The ScottoKatana is a 33-key katana staggered keyboard with a 6.25u spacebar and two 1.5u function keys. The board uses Gateron Milky Yellows lubed with Krytox 205G0 and is likely my best sounding board yet. The keycaps are fully 3D printed and feel really nice to type on, you can find them here. It comes in two different variant, the integrated plate version and a gasket mount version. Everything is powered off an RP2040 Pro Micro but the board is also compatible with a standard USB-C Pro Micro.

Joe Scotto

What’s so great about these diy builds is that they’re relatively simple. Just look at this construction in the photo above. That’s it! That’s as complex as it gets! The real fun is tuning the layout, switch feel, and weight of the whole package to get exactly what you want.

Luckily Scotto shares everything as open source, so go to his site and get the plans to make your own!

Tagged

