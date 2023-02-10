Twisty Gooey 3D Printing Could Change How We Think About Layers

By Caleb Kraft

Research using 3d printing technology never ends. There are always interesting things popping up that feel like they have to be useful, we just don’t know exactly how yet. In this case, folks at the Paulson School of engineering and the Wyss Institute at Harvard University have constructed a machine that extrudes 3 materials at once and also rotates the nozzle.

Once you get past the term “ink”, and pay attention to what they’re doing, this is really fascinating. They do demonstrate a few examples of how this technology can make a structure have multiple breaking strengths in focused areas but it really feels like they’re just scratching the surface.

In times like this I really do wonder just exactly where the researchers get the ideas for all these wild inventions!

