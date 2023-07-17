Using 3D Printers And Science To Make Awesome Sounding Speakers

3D Printing & Imaging Music
By Caleb Kraft

Caleb Kraft

I get ridiculously excited seeing people make things. I just want to revel in the creativity I see in makers. My favorite thing in the world is sharing a maker's story. You can find me on twitter at @calebkraft and on youtube

View more articles by Caleb Kraft

3D printing presents a fantastic tool for making speakers. If you’ve looked at how modern speakers are made you’ll find that there is all kinds of complex internal geometry that can lead to better sound. As DIY Perks points out, this makes 3D printing the best tool for the job. Unfortunately, the material of plastic isn’t the best.

YouTube player

In this video, DIY Perks breaks down the science behind speaker boxes, why they’re shaped so oddly, and how to overcome these issues to make them sound good. It isn’t as simple as just printing a box, as you might imagine.

One part I really found interesting was how he actually uses the 3D printers to create cavities that he fills with a special plaster mixture to reduce vibration. Using 3D printing as a tool in the process, and not the final ultimate solution for everything seems to be a very smart move, as his results show.

FEEDBACK