You Can Download And 3D Print These Unique Toy Transformers

3D Printing & Imaging Art & Sculpture
3d printed transformers

By Caleb Kraft

Caleb Kraft

I get ridiculously excited seeing people make things. I just want to revel in the creativity I see in makers. My favorite thing in the world is sharing a maker's story. email me at caleb (at) make.co or You can find me on tiktok, talking about my animals at TikTok

View more articles by Caleb Kraft

When I tell people that 3D printing has come a very long way, it’s hard to judge just exactly what I mean. It feels like it wasn’t too long ago that we were happy to simply get a shape that looked relatively close to what we intended, with a decent surface quality. Now, you can download and 3d print transformers that look and work great. As a child of the 80s, a transformer seems to be a fitting ultimate test of the quality of a machine, I know that the machines I started out testing would never have produced parts that could interlock and function cleanly enough.

Dr. Operator on Printables has been producing these delightful, quirky, and unique transformers for about a year now and you can download and print your own.

Find A toaster named Crumbs on printables

These are really cute and have a quirky theme. A sandwich? A toaster? adorable.

transforming hippie van available on printables

I became aware of these kits when Dr. Operator came onto our discord to show off his latest, a telephone headset that actually has a built in bluetooth module!

Unfortunately, the headset isn’t available yet as a download but you should keep an eye on their printables account for when they ultimately upload it.

This series of models is a bit of a testament to the power of little contests within the community. This all started with Printables held a contest to design toy cars and Dr. Operator was looking for a way to stand out with their entry.

In January of last year, Printables.com ran a contest to design toy cars. I had designed a simple looking hippie van, but wanted to make my entry stand out and had come to the conclusion that turning it into a Transformer would accomplish this. The end result was a very crude looking Transformer whose arms and legs were prone to falling off and it didn’t come anywhere close to winning but it was a ton of fun trying to figure out how to turn a van into a robot. Now, I walk around looking at stuff like “Dude, that frying pan would make a great Transformer.

– Dr. Operator

I asked them if they had a piece of advice for people just starting to learn to work:

A year ago, designing that original Hippie Van Transformer, I would have said something like Ham & Cheese was out of reach. When I was designing Ham & Cheese, I would have thought Dial Tone was out of reach. I don’t really have a dream project because when I come up with an idea, I tend to dive in head first. Nothing is really out of reach as long as you’re willing to put in the work. You’re only limited by your imagination.

-Dr. Operator

Discuss this article with the rest of the community on our Discord server!
Tagged

By Caleb Kraft

Caleb Kraft

I get ridiculously excited seeing people make things. I just want to revel in the creativity I see in makers. My favorite thing in the world is sharing a maker's story. email me at caleb (at) make.co or You can find me on tiktok, talking about my animals at TikTok

View more articles by Caleb Kraft

From the Shed: New Arrivals

DIY Arcade Joystick Kit

DIY Arcade Joystick Kit

$24.95
17pc Lock Pick Set

17pc Lock Pick Set

$44.99
Make: Arduino Electronics Starter Pack

Make: Arduino Electronics Starter Pack

$64.95
Maker's Notebook - Hardcover 3rd Edition

Maker's Notebook - Hardcover 3rd Edition

$16.99
Maker Faire Bay Area 2023 - Mare Island, CA

Escape to an island of imagination + innovation as Maker Faire Bay Area returns for its 15th iteration!

Buy Tickets today! SAVE 15% and lock-in your preferred date(s).

Save 15% now!
FEEDBACK