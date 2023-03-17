Watch A Hobby CNC Guru Play With A $100,000 Machine

Winston Moy may not be your average hobby cnc user. His methodical and scientific approach are thorough and intelligent. He really pushes the hobby CNC machines he has access to, to their limits for finish and clean cuts – unlike me, who just smashes stuff out no matter how ugly because math is tedious.

Winston got a chance to play with a serious machine though, and that is something I find fascinating. Our little hobby machines are basically toys compared to the big cnc mills you’d find on a factory floor.

Winston got to play with a Datron NEO. In terms of CNC mills, the Datron NEO is still tiny. The whole unit is roughly the size of an arcade cabinet. This won’t fulfill my desire to see Winston let loose on a machine the size of a car quite yet, but it is still fascinating to see the differences between a higher end machine meant for manufacturing and our home based tools.

In typical fashion, Winston really analyzes the differences not just in the power and rigidity of the machine but things like the time savings of having a tool changer, more capable spindle, and larger work area.

There’s nothing groundbreaking here, but I found it thoroughly fascinating to see Winston explore this.