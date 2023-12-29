This Man Is On A Quest To Build A Life Sized Flying DeLorean

After seeing the end of the first Back To The Future film, where Doc shows up and takes Marty away for another adventure, but this time the DeLorean time machine flies instead of driving, many of us were PUMPED at the thought of a flying DeLorean. There have been a few attempts over the years, typically in toy form, of fulfilling that fantasy.

Brian Brocken reached out to us to show us his progress on his very own project. He’s tackling the typical concept of making a DeLorean fly, only he’s decided to make it life sized.

In order to pull this off, Brocken needed to figure out how to make a DeLorean that would be light enough to be lifted by some fairly hidden multi-rotor mechanics. He decided to use foam, carved using an industrial robot arm with a CNC mill head on it. In the video above, you can see the carving and assembly process for the body.

Sadly, you won’t be able to ride in it as this is going to be remote controlled, but you can read about and follow along as he builds it over at Hackaday.io.