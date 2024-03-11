3D Printer Review: TwoTrees SK1

By Caleb Kraft

Caleb Kraft

I get ridiculously excited seeing people make things. I just want to revel in the creativity I see in makers. My favorite thing in the world is sharing a maker's story. find me at CalebKraft.com

View more articles by Caleb Kraft

Manufacturer: TwoTrees
Price: $499
URL: https://www.twotrees3dofficial.com/products/sk1-corexy-3d-printer-twotrees


Features:

  • 256x256x256 print area
  • Max Printing speed 700mm/s
  • 4.3 inch touch screen
  • max temp 300c
  • z-tilt inclined bed leveling
  • Klipper

unboxing

The SK1 comes fully assembled, there’s really only a matter of pulling it out of the box, removing the foam padding, and taking out a few screws that hold safety blocks in place. After that, you do have to install the display but the process is very easy.

in use

When you fire this thing up, the noise is fairly considerable. There are multiple fans that blast, which is a common complaint about fast machines.

I started by printing the included benchy. As you can see, the quality is pretty great for one of the super fast versions. Looking at the rear you can see the motion filtering pretty obviously in that smoothed out text.

The tolerance coin printed in fantastic quality and all pieces moved freely. I was actually pretty surprised at the ease at which all parts broke free, usually the tightest one gives more resistance. Good job twotrees!

conclusion

This machine feels a little rough around the edges, but that really seems to be a design choice. Once you really look at it, this machine is an incredible value. Right out of the box this machine is going to produce high quality prints, fast. What more could you ask for?

