Maker Learn Festival 2022 From Maker Faire Rome

From November 14-18th learn the latest in technology and hone your maker skills from the comfort of your home with Maker Faire Rome’s annual Make Learn Festival. With over 50 training proposals from our partners and makers. Workshops, talks, webinars dedicated to innovation: from artificial intelligence to robotics, from recycling to upcycling; from digital manufacturing to sustainability, and much more. There are also courses for children and teenagers!

We checked in with the amazing Maker Faire Rome producers–fresh off their October 7-9th event in Rome’s historic Gazometro–for content recommendations for an international audience. Note that while these talks are in English, if English participants join there will be translation where possible. Find out more on the Maker Faire Rome website HERE. Access events you missed on the Maker Faire Rome YouTube channel after the event!