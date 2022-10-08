Arduino Previews New DIY Kit at Maker Faire Rome

- Like
Today at Maker Faire Rome, Masimo Banzi took to the stage to show off their newest concept, the DIY Kit. This isn’t a full product release, so we don’t have all the deets yet, such as price or availability.
What we do know, is that it is a kit that lets you build a little synth using the packaging. If you can speak Italian, you’re in luck, we captured the explanation from Banzi himself!