Arduino Previews New DIY Kit at Maker Faire Rome

Today at Maker Faire Rome, Masimo Banzi took to the stage to show off their newest concept, the DIY Kit. This isn’t a full product release, so we don’t have all the deets yet, such as price or availability.

What we do know, is that it is a kit that lets you build a little synth using the packaging. If you can speak Italian, you’re in luck, we captured the explanation from Banzi himself!