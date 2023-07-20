Build2Gether Contest Brings Innovation To Accessibility
By Caleb Kraft

As we’ve seen over and over during tough times, makers really can change the world for the better. We use our skills and tools to do incredible things like produce medical supplies during covid. Now, Hackster is running a contest tapping into that maker skill set to build accessible devices.

Build2Gether from Hackster is a contest that challenges folks to design and build inclusive items in a few different topics: Travel, Gaming, and Swimming. They’ve put together a great team of “Contest Masters” that will serve as guides on their discord to help you through the process.

There are tons of prizes for various levels, but the main prize at the top of the list is $10,000! Go to the Build2Gether website to learn more about how it works and how to enter.

