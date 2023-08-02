Cool Crowdfunding: CNC Lathe, Antikythera, and Lasers

We receive so many pitches for crowdfunding projects. They pour into our inbox daily. Since crowdfunding is a bit of a gamble, it is always kind of hard to determine just how to write about these projects, considering that many of them may not ever deliver. Cool Crowdfunding is our way of sharing some of the ones that catch our eye.

Rownd CNC Lathe

this is an interesting machine for the hobby machinist out there. It seems to be a well packaged cnc lathe with decent specs for a desktop unit. 800W spindle, optional laser engraver, automatic tool changer, and 4th axis. I also think it looks really cool for a makerspace, school, or small business.

Open Antikythera

The Antikythera device has long been a geek staple, both in the skill construction and in the mysterious mythos surrounding it. We actually know pretty well what it is and how it works, and now this open kit is looking to allow you to replicate the mechanism at home.

Gweike G2 fiber laser

Fiber lasers are getting cheaper and more common and thankfully, even getting some decent updates to the design and portability. The Gweike G2 looks like a pretty useful machine. Boasting 20W fiber power, portable design, and fast galvo action, it could be a winner.

