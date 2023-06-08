Disposable Vapes Are A Great Source For Rechargeable Batteries: Here’s How To Use Them

Many people have complaints bout vaping. One of the common complaints is that the industry is incredibly wasteful. These little devices often have perfectly usable internal parts that are destined to end up in the landfill.

Becky Stern explains what kinds of things you’ll find in them and more importantly, how to use the best part, the rechargeable battery.

As usual, Becky is thorough in explaining the kinds of batteries you can harvest from these, best practices for storing them, and how to charge them. If you keep your eyes open for them, you may find that you’ve got access to a ton of free power supplies.