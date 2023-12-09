India Gets Busy @ Maker Faire Hyderabad This Weekend

WEBSITE I FACEBOOK I X I INSTAGRAM I YOUTUBE

This weekend, India’s largest celebration of makers takes place at India’s largest and newest innovation hub – T-Works in the central Indian city of Hyderabad. Opening this year, T-Works is a state government prototyping center and makerspace that aims to create and celebrate a culture of hobbyists, makers, and innovators in India. The facility will make prototyping faster, cheaper and simpler. Established by the Government of Telangana in 2017 the world class facility was inaugurated on March 2nd 2023. And now, celebrating their dazzling now makerspace, the T-Works team brings back Maker Faire Hyderabad. The faire will take place inside the 4.79 acre campus in the heart of Hyderabad in Hitec City. Phase-1 of T-Works is spread across 78,000 sft with plans to expand to cover 240,000 sft.

Covering two full days, Maker Faire Hyderabad exploits the amazing resource provided by TWorks to deliver not only the work of local makers and those across India and internationally, but also a wide variety of workshop for people of every age and skill level. From cool circuitry to origami to string art to cosplay to IOT to (of course) 3D printing….there’s something for everyone. These workshop also deliver on the innovation center’s role as a hub for education in this high tech corridor.

“While the first and second editions of the Maker Faire, held in 2018 and 2019, saw participation from about 20,000-25,000 people each over a two-day and one day period, respectively, this year’s event is expected to be by far the largest with over 50,000 people expected to participate over the two days,” T-Works CEO Sujai Karampuri told the Times of India.

Check out the 2019 event to get a feel for what’s in store this weekend!

https://www.facebook.com/MakerFaireHyderabad/videos/808047716378695/