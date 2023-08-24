Join Our Virtual Launch Party And Chill With The Authors

Make: Volume 86 is your crib sheet for mastering the exciting world of cosplay! From using EVA foam to make realistic-looking leather costumes, to big armor build techniques that allow you to go way beyond your 3d printer’s native capabilities, to successfully designing your own original character from scratch, we show you how to master the skills you need to create amazing costumes. We’ve also got expert cosplayers sharing their favorite techniques, tools, and communities to help get you started and build your skills. Register now for a chance to hear insights and inspiration from our illustrious contributors, as well as to join us for the virtual after-party!

Sign up to join us on Zoom August 31 at 7pm EST so you don’t miss out! So far we have the following contributors lined up to come and share with us:

Sophy Wong

Rehana Al-Soltane

nick Poole

Jen Schachter – from the cover!

Josh Ellingson

Bob Knetzger

If you haven’t seen the latest issue, take a peek at the video below. It really turned out to be fantastic and we just can’t wait to talk to some of these authors about what they’re making and what they’re excited about.