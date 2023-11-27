Join Us Thursday LIVE To Chat With Authors From The Latest Issue Of Make Magazine

Maker News
Join Us Thursday LIVE To Chat With Authors From The Latest Issue Of Make Magazine
Make: Editors

By Make: Editors

Make: Editors

View more articles by Make: Editors

Make: Volume 87 marks the return of our highly-anticipated Boards Guide, featuring fresh offerings from Arduino and Raspberry Pi, plus comparisons of over 80 microcontroller dev boards and single-board computers. Put Particle’s ML muscles to work with our auto-un-muter, or build your own RP2040-based oscilloscope for about $25. And if that’s not enough, we’ll show you how to design and manufacture your own custom silicon! Register now for a chance to chat with our expert panel, as well as to join us for the virtual after-party!

The live stream begins at 7pm ET, November 30th, so set your reminders and join us then!

As usual we’ll have a fun group of folks to chat with. Starting out, we have David Groom and Keith Hammond from Make: Magazine. Our contributors from this issue who will be joining are:

  • Joe Grand
  • Laurel Cummings
  • Joan Hovarth

We hope to see you there! Be sure to register ASAP as seats are limited.

Discuss this article with the rest of the community on our Discord server!
Tagged
Make: Editors

By Make: Editors

Make: Editors

View more articles by Make: Editors

From the Shed: New Arrivals

5pc Lock Pick Set with Manual

5pc Lock Pick Set with Manual

$18.50
iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit

iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit

$74.99
DIY Arcade Joystick Kit

DIY Arcade Joystick Kit

$24.95
17pc Lock Pick Set

17pc Lock Pick Set

$44.99
Maker Faire Bay Area 2023 - Mare Island, CA

Escape to an island of imagination + innovation as Maker Faire Bay Area returns for its 15th iteration!

Buy Tickets today! SAVE 15% and lock-in your preferred date(s).

Save 15% now!
FEEDBACK