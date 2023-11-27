Join Us Thursday LIVE To Chat With Authors From The Latest Issue Of Make Magazine

Make: Volume 87 marks the return of our highly-anticipated Boards Guide, featuring fresh offerings from Arduino and Raspberry Pi, plus comparisons of over 80 microcontroller dev boards and single-board computers. Put Particle’s ML muscles to work with our auto-un-muter, or build your own RP2040-based oscilloscope for about $25. And if that’s not enough, we’ll show you how to design and manufacture your own custom silicon! Register now for a chance to chat with our expert panel, as well as to join us for the virtual after-party!

The live stream begins at 7pm ET, November 30th, so set your reminders and join us then!

As usual we’ll have a fun group of folks to chat with. Starting out, we have David Groom and Keith Hammond from Make: Magazine. Our contributors from this issue who will be joining are:

Joe Grand

Laurel Cummings

Joan Hovarth

We hope to see you there! Be sure to register ASAP as seats are limited.