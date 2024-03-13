Make A Tiny TV For Your Cat Because That’s Awesome

Becky Stern really brought a fun project to the world with this one. It’s basically a tiny youtube player, but by tuning into a channel with footage of birds, she made a little TV just for her cat.

As usual, Becky shares a full step-by-step on her blog and I have to admit that of all the silly projects I see going around, this one is really tempting. I think I could really have fun designing a little retro TV just for a specific channel.

You know, honestly, I don’t even want this for my cat. I want one with Wristwatch Revival in my workshop that I can just turn on any time I’m doing a long project.

Great job as usual Becky, and keep up the great work!