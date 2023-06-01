Make: Education Forum Returns September 22 +23

Why is it important to run a conference specifically for maker educators and STEM education professionals?

We created the Make: Education Forum to give maker educators the opportunity to connect, collaborate, and learn from each other—a platform to share their experiences, methodologies, and insights around experiential learning. Often the STEAM Lab coordinator, STEM Integrator, or makerspace educator is the only person in a school or organization with the responsibility of incorporating hands-on learning into the curriculum. By bringing together educators from different backgrounds, the Make: Education Forum enables the exchange of diverse ideas and best practices that have been applied in a wide variety of contexts. This collaborative approach leads to the development of more effective teaching strategies, the discovery of new techniques, and the enhancement of existing curriculum frameworks.

Taking place Sept 22nd & 23rd, 2023, the two day global virtual event will consist of 30 minute presentations on Friday, September 22nd and interactive workshops on Saturday, September 23rd with unconference conversation opportunities on both days. This design ensures that participants have access to structured learning opportunities, hands-on experiences, and informal, participant-driven discussions. By facilitating the exchange of ideas and experiences, the Make: Education Forum contributes to the continuous improvement of maker education; the overall learning experience for students in formal and informal learning environments; and advances the state of the art through the work of the dynamic community of maker educators.

Conference registration includes access to the full two-day virtual conference and session recordings. You also receive a subscription to Make: magazine and an annual membership in Make: Community.

How to participate:

Register! A finite number of scholarship tickets are available so if your school or organization has limited funds, please reach out.



Present – If you have an experience you want to share, please consider submitting a proposal to present at the event. We are looking for 30-minute hands-on workshops, 30-minute presentations, and 30-60 minute panels around these and similar topics:

Incorporate making into existing learning frameworks and subject matter

Explore resources and opportunities for educational makerspaces

Teach technical making skills

Help students find and scope local problems that they can work on

Explain the steps to produce a School Maker Faire

Provide options for no tech to high tech making

Map out fostering the maker mindset in your school community

Expand making in libraries, camps, and other out of school settings

More!

If you have any questions or suggestions please feel free to contact us and thanks to our sponsors!