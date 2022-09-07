Maker Camp: Charles H. Stone Memorial Library

As our summer of Maker Camp 2022 comes to a close, we at Make: want to highlight some of the amazing programs hosted by Campsites. Today, we’re celebrating the Charles H. Stone Memorial Library in Pilot Mountain, NC. Here are some thoughts from Diane Palmieri, Program Assistant.

Charles H. Stone Memorial Library is a small rural library branch that has offered maker activities for many years. Last summer our library developed a small makerspace area with a 3D printer, computer, button maker, sewing machine, and crafting supplies. It was so well received by the community that we have continued adding new components and expanded into more technology-focused activities this summer.

With sponsorship from a local business, we made paper circuit lighthouses and stop motion videos of the water cycle. Other STEM engineering projects included building boats to test their buoyancy and designing sails for 3D-printed ship hulls. Plenty of low-tech projects were also created, such as pirate puppets, shell key chains, jellyfish mobiles, and sea turtle stencil paintings.

We are excited to add even more materials to our makerspace with the Maker Camp Electronics Campsite Box! Some of our plans for the coming months include using Makey Makey to create haunted mansions and constructing LED Christmas trees. In addition, we have been approved for grant funding from our state library to design maker kits that will be shared across our region’s 13 library branches. We are now purchasing items for the maker kits and training staff to spread the maker mindset into all of our communities.