Maker Faire Bay Area: Learn All the Things at Field Trip Friday, October 18th

Curiosity is the name of the game at Maker Faire. Makers are curious so they make things. Makers are curious about the things that other makers make. Attendees–who are really participants–are curious about the things that makers make. Often they come back the following year with the thing they got inspired to make. The tongue twisters can go on and on, but the short of it is–Maker Faire is a great place to get curious about something new, learn how things work, check out new tech and innovation, and get inspired to do it all yourself. Simply, its a great place to learn.

This is what makes Maker Faire a great place for kids of all ages. And, a stellar destination for a school field trip. Since 2008, Maker Faire Bay Area has set aside Friday for precisely this purpose: Welcoming students from across the region and focusing programming on the kind of hands on learning, science, and making that ignite curiosity and compel young people to get their hands dirty and find joy in learning how to figure stuff out. Indeed, many other Maker faires around the world have followed this model and promoted Maker Education through special days and activities at their events that are curated for students.