Open For Curiosity: Maker Faire Kyiv Returns This Weekend!

This weekend the largest maker festival in Ukraine, Maker Faire Kyiv, returns to the capital. On March 2nd from 11am to 5pm at the National Technical Univeristy (aka Kyiv Polytecnic), MakerHub with the support of the Ministry of Education and Science, the Academy of Sciences, and GIZ Ukraine, will bring together engineers, inventors, startups, entrepreneurs, designers, students, and schoolchildren interested in science, creativity, and the latest technologies.

From 2015-2019, the team from Maker Hub, Yuri Vlasyuk and Svitlanka Bovkun, organized Maker Faires across Ukraine, building a grassroots community or talented doers, makers, technologists, engineers, and educators. Events in Kharkiv, Lviv, Odesa, and Dnipro expanded the network of makers beyond the capital and Maker Hub and community partners organized 16 events over 4 years. For the last several years this network has shown amazing resilience and cretivity in supporting the community during the war, but hosting events that celebrate creativity have been, understandably, difficult to organize.

After hosting a successful RepRap Festival in Kyiv last year, and seeing the joy it brought to makers and the public, organizer Yuri Vlasyuk decided it was time for Maker Faire Kyiv to return and celebrate making beyond the 3D printer (and that too!). The Polytechnic also provided a venue with sufficient safety options, which has been a primary challenge in organizing the event (or any event) over the last few years. The venue is an old Science Library with ample room to shelter if needed. The event is held within the framework of the TOLOCAR: Mobile Makerspaces in Ukraine project, a program funded by the Bundesministerium für wirtschaftliche Zusammenarbeit und Entwicklung (BMZ) and implemented by the German Institute HIWW with the support of GIZ Ukraine.