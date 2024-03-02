March Maker Madness Unleashed

Maker Faire season has sprung into action this month with twelve Maker Faires in eight countries spanning across the globe and with a 50/50 split of community and school events. We would like to congratulate all of those hosting these events but would like to take a moment to acknowledge the team in Kyiv, Ukraine who have prioritized bringing this event to their community during a time of strife to continue to foster creativity and innovation. Want to find a faire near you? Go HERE.