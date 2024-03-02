March Maker Madness Unleashed

Getting Hyped at Maker Faire Gent
Gillian Mutti

By Gillian Mutti

Gillian Mutti

Gillian Mutti serves as the Director of Marketing for Make: and also holds the role of Co-Producer for Maker Faire.

View more articles by Gillian Mutti

March isn’t just a month.  At Make: it’s a celebration of creativity, innovation, and the spirit of making! As we dive into the third month of the year, we are greeted with a whirlwind of maker events and initiatives worldwide. From the launch of Maker Faire Bay Area tickets to the unveiling of the inaugural online Maker Faire Yearbook, from Raspberry Pi Day festivities to Arduino Day celebrations, March is packed with good things for makers.

Project Empire at Maker Faire Bay Area _Photo Cred_ Jennifer Blakeslee
Project Empire at Maker Faire Bay Area. Photo Cred: Jennifer Blakeslee

Maker Faire Bay Area Ticket Launch:

March 11, 2024

Kicking off the month in style, Maker Faire Bay Area tickets take center stage. Maker Faire, the ultimate gathering of creative enthusiasts, crafters, educators, tinkers, hobbyists, engineers, students, artists, and commercial exhibitors, sets the stage for an awe-inspiring showcase of creativity. This year we have partnered with Jampack to offer even better savings for those coming from out of town and need a hotel as well.  Don’t worry locals you can still lock in the best ticket prices with our Early Bird Pricing. BUY TICKETS NOW!
Parade Participants at Maker Faire Tokyo_ Photo Cred_ Maker Faire Tokyo
Parade Participants at Maker Faire Tokyo. Photo Cred: Maker Faire Tokyo

The First-Ever Online Maker Faire Yearbook:

March 11, 2024

In a digital age brimming with innovation, the first-ever online Maker Faire Yearbook makes its debut. Capturing the essence of Maker Faire events from around the globe, this yearbook serves as a testament to the creativity and ingenuity of the maker community. We invite you to explore this collection of Faires and projects from around the world. Even though it will not go public until next week, as a reader you can take a sneak peak HERE.
Build a Mini Simpsons TV with Raspberry Pi_Photo and Project Cred_ Brandon Withrow
Build a Mini Simpsons TV with Raspberry Pi. Photo and Project Cred: Brandon Withrow

Raspberry Pi Day Contest and Giveaway:

March 14, 2024

As March 14th rolls around, enthusiasts worldwide celebrate Raspberry Pi Day with gusto. This versatile, credit card-sized computer has revolutionized the DIY electronics scene. To commemorate this occasion the Maker Shed is running a super simple contest and we will be sharing a downloadable collection of our favorite Raspberry Pi projects from the pages of Make: magazine and Maker Faire exhibits. CLICK HERE to enter the 2024 Pi Day Giveaway!
The Marvelous Maker Magician Mario with his Arduino Chomper Bot_ Photo Cred_ Katie Marchese
Marvelous Maker Magician Mario with his Arduino Chomper Bot. Photo Cred: Katie Marchese

Arduino Day Giveaway:

March 20, 2024

March isn’t just about Raspberry Pi; it’s also a time to pay homage to another beloved microcontroller platform: Arduino. On that note maybe March should have been Microcontroller Month but it is too late now. Arduino Day, is a global celebration of all things Arduino. From workshops and hackathons to meetups and exhibitions, Arduino Day events unite makers worldwide in their love for this iconic platform. It’s a day to learn, create, and share.  Be on the lookout for our downloadable collection of favorite projects from Make: magazine again!
Makey overseeing the Maker Faire Hyderabad Setup. Photo Cred: T-Works

Maker Faires Around the World

Maker Faire season has sprung into action this month with twelve Maker Faires in eight countries spanning across the globe and with a 50/50 split of community and school events. We would like to congratulate all of those hosting these events but would like to take a moment to acknowledge the team in Kyiv, Ukraine who have prioritized bringing this event to their community during a time of strife to continue to foster creativity and innovation.  Want to find a faire near you?  Go HERE.

Maker Faire Kyiv

Maker Faire Kariya

Stratford Academy School Maker Faire

Maker Faire Western NY Regional

Maker Faire Ruhr

Liechtenstein School Maker Faire

Gurnee District 56 School Maker Faire

BBS School Maker Faire

Maker Faire Lynchburg

Maker Faire Karlovy Vary

Xavier University Junior HS Maker Faire

Magellan International School Maker Faire

Kyiv, Ukraine

Kariya, Japan

Macon, Georgia

Angola, New York

Dortmund, Germany

Vaduz, Liechtenstein

Gurnee, Illinois

Hawally, Kuwait

Lynchburg, Virginia

Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic

Cagayan de Oro City, Philippines

Austin, TX

March 2, 2024

March 3, 2024

March 4, 2024

March 9, 2024

March 16-17, 2024

March 16, 2024

March 20, 2024

March 23, 2024

March 24, 2024

March 25, 2024

March 26, 2024

March 28, 2024
