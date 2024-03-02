March Maker Madness Unleashed

March isn’t just a month. At Make: it’s a celebration of creativity, innovation, and the spirit of making! As we dive into the third month of the year, we are greeted with a whirlwind of maker events and initiatives worldwide. From the launch of Maker Faire Bay Area tickets to the unveiling of the inaugural online Maker Faire Yearbook, from Raspberry Pi Day festivities to Arduino Day celebrations, March is packed with good things for makers.
March 11, 2024
Kicking off the month in style, Maker Faire Bay Area tickets take center stage. Maker Faire, the ultimate gathering of creative enthusiasts, crafters, educators, tinkers, hobbyists, engineers, students, artists, and commercial exhibitors, sets the stage for an awe-inspiring showcase of creativity. This year we have partnered with Jampack to offer even better savings for those coming from out of town and need a hotel as well. Don’t worry locals you can still lock in the best ticket prices with our Early Bird Pricing. BUY TICKETS NOW!
The First-Ever Online Maker Faire Yearbook:
March 11, 2024
In a digital age brimming with innovation, the first-ever online Maker Faire Yearbook makes its debut. Capturing the essence of Maker Faire events from around the globe, this yearbook serves as a testament to the creativity and ingenuity of the maker community. We invite you to explore this collection of Faires and projects from around the world. Even though it will not go public until next week, as a reader you can take a sneak peak HERE.
Raspberry Pi Day Contest and Giveaway:
March 14, 2024
As March 14th rolls around, enthusiasts worldwide celebrate Raspberry Pi Day with gusto. This versatile, credit card-sized computer has revolutionized the DIY electronics scene. To commemorate this occasion the Maker Shed is running a super simple contest and we will be sharing a downloadable collection of our favorite Raspberry Pi projects from the pages of Make: magazine and Maker Faire exhibits. CLICK HERE to enter the 2024 Pi Day Giveaway!
Arduino Day Giveaway:
March 20, 2024
March isn’t just about Raspberry Pi; it’s also a time to pay homage to another beloved microcontroller platform: Arduino. On that note maybe March should have been Microcontroller Month but it is too late now. Arduino Day, is a global celebration of all things Arduino. From workshops and hackathons to meetups and exhibitions, Arduino Day events unite makers worldwide in their love for this iconic platform. It’s a day to learn, create, and share. Be on the lookout for our downloadable collection of favorite projects from Make: magazine again!
Maker Faires Around the World
Maker Faire season has sprung into action this month with twelve Maker Faires in eight countries spanning across the globe and with a 50/50 split of community and school events. We would like to congratulate all of those hosting these events but would like to take a moment to acknowledge the team in Kyiv, Ukraine who have prioritized bringing this event to their community during a time of strife to continue to foster creativity and innovation. Want to find a faire near you? Go HERE.
Stratford Academy School Maker Faire
Liechtenstein School Maker Faire
Gurnee District 56 School Maker Faire
BBS School Maker Faire
Xavier University Junior HS Maker Faire
Magellan International School Maker Faire
Kyiv, Ukraine
Kariya, Japan
Macon, Georgia
Angola, New York
Dortmund, Germany
Vaduz, Liechtenstein
Gurnee, Illinois
Hawally, Kuwait
Lynchburg, Virginia
Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic
Cagayan de Oro City, Philippines
Austin, TX
March 2, 2024
March 3, 2024
March 4, 2024
March 9, 2024
March 16-17, 2024
March 16, 2024
March 20, 2024
March 23, 2024
March 24, 2024
March 25, 2024
March 26, 2024
March 28, 2024
