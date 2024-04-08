The Countdown is On!
Producing a Maker Faire is monstrous and magical at the same time but every once and a while we get to travel to other Maker Faires and experience it from a different perspective. I am fortunate enough to be doing that on April 13-14, 2024 at Maker Faire Miami and invite all makers of the South East to join me for an unforgettable event featuring over 130 local, national, and international makers showcasing their groundbreaking innovations, stunning creations, and diverse skills. Lead organizer of Maker Faire Miami invites you as well! “We are thrilled to be celebrating our 11th edition and can’t wait to see all the amazing things that our makers will be showcasing this year. If you’re here for #miamitechmonth you won’t want to miss this event, Bring the whole family!”
Meet Just a Few of the Makers
Jen Schachter is a multimedia maker and mastermind of big, collaborative builds — a set of giant light-up letters for the Obama White House, an interactive puzzle hunt for SXSW, a monumental 3D-printed sculpture of Rosie the Riveter, and most recently, a crowd-sourced replica of the Apollo 11 hatch for the National Air and Space Museum. Catch her on TV as a fabricator on the set of Savage Builds, online as a contributor on Tested.com, Make: Magazine, Hackspace, and more.
Jen Fox, aka as Jen Foxbot, is a Sr. Program Manager at Microsoft where she advises on corporate strategy and leads creative work on AI and engineering systems in Microsoft’s Office of the CTO. She is the founder of FoxBot Industries, an organization dedicated to providing an arts-based approach to STEM education. Fox has a background in physics, having dabbled in dark matter. Her work at FoxBot Industries and her role at Microsoft reflect her commitment to education and innovation in the tech field.
Chris Bathgate is a self-taught machinist and machine builder. He has spent over two decades building and modifying a variety of metalworking tools and automated machinery to create intricately machined metal sculptures that defy easy classification. Chris authored the book “The Machinist Sculptor: Industry Meets Craft,” which explores the history of Machine work and its evolving status as a fine art craft, through the lens of his pioneering sculpture practice.
Hanari Solomon is a master class, award-winning cosplayer celebrated for their skillful artistry and dedication to the craft of costume design and creation. With over 15 years of experience in cosplay, bringing to life over 100 meticulously constructed costumes, showcasing their talent for combining traditional techniques with innovative methods. Hanari’s achievements include being featured by major media like Buzzfeed, and collaborating with renowned companies such as Bandai/Namco. Their social media presence is a testament to their impact, where a dedicated fan base spans over 50 original costumes.
Anya Freeman is the Founder & CEO of Kind Designs, a social enterprise that uses 3D Printing technology to print living seawalls that mimic coral reefs and mangroves. The startup has grown quickly with investment from Mark Cuban and was recently announced as one of Fast Company’s “Most Innovative Companies of 2024.”
Looking at the makers of Maker Faire Miami this event has a high concentration of hands-on activities, robots and cosplay makers which is a guaranteed good time but woven into the mix are some advancements in electronics, blue green technology, and a nostalgic world of computing at with an exclusive exhibit that will transport you back to the dawn of the digital age with a collection of vintage computers – from the versatile TRS-80 Model III to the iconic Atari, the classic Apple II, and the revolutionary first Apple Macintosh.
Tom Pupo, Executive Director of Moonlighter FabLab and Co-Producer of Maker Faire Miami exclaims “Maker Faire Miami is our flagship event, and it’s designed to celebrate, educate, and inspire our local maker community. We are so grateful to all of the sponsors who supported – and to all of the volunteers that help ensure a smooth and successful event for everyone to enjoy. We can’t wait to see all the fascinating projects and wonderful people again.”
Maker Faire Miami is open to the public, and tickets can be purchased in advance at TicketMaster. For more information and updates on the event, please visit the Maker Faire Miami website.