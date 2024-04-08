Looking at the makers of Maker Faire Miami this event has a high concentration of hands-on activities, robots and cosplay makers which is a guaranteed good time but woven into the mix are some advancements in electronics, blue green technology, and a nostalgic world of computing at with an exclusive exhibit that will transport you back to the dawn of the digital age with a collection of vintage computers – from the versatile TRS-80 Model III to the iconic Atari, the classic Apple II, and the revolutionary first Apple Macintosh.

Tom Pupo, Executive Director of Moonlighter FabLab and Co-Producer of Maker Faire Miami exclaims “Maker Faire Miami is our flagship event, and it’s designed to celebrate, educate, and inspire our local maker community. We are so grateful to all of the sponsors who supported – and to all of the volunteers that help ensure a smooth and successful event for everyone to enjoy. We can’t wait to see all the fascinating projects and wonderful people again.”

Maker Faire Miami is open to the public, and tickets can be purchased in advance at TicketMaster. For more information and updates on the event, please visit the Maker Faire Miami website.