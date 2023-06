The team at Make More, who have established Maker Faires across the Czech republic (12 this year alone), and the super-doers at Prusa Lab haver put together a fantastic array of makers to capture every interest you never knew you had. Stayed tuned to this page throughout the weekend for live updates of the coolest projects, wildest costumes, and conversations with interesting makers from around the world who have traveled to Prague to show just how they made “that” thing!

FACEBOOK I INSTGRAM I WEBSITE