LiveBlog: Maker Faire Bay Area 2023

Maker Faire Bay Area has just begun and we’re so excited to be back. Keep checking this page as we’ll be updating it all weekend with pictures and video clips from Maker Faire! Newer stuff will be at the top, so if you want to see it from beginning to end, start at the bottom and work your way up! Check out the tour of the whole Faire, lower down in this blog or on our YouTube.

Space Palette is a hybrid multi-touchpad musical instrument and super trippy music visualizer! –Keith Hammond

Knitted DNA art is pretty wild. – Keith Hammond

When you scoop this sand and build it up, the projection changes dynamically to make a topographical map of depth/height. — Keith Hammond

Standing nearly 7 feet tall, this hand-carved face is all wooden and all amazing – Caleb Kraft

This giant mechanical Orrery was inspired by the movie “The Dark Crystal” – Caleb Kraft

This costume is crazy good – Caleb Kraft

You may need to zoom in to see the details of this intricate lacework demonstration by Lace Museum. Some examples off to the side show what this artist is making. – Keith Hammond

While these two talk about groove density, the machine in front of them cuts a new record. – Keith Hammond

Eliza Dolls are created to help young women learn to code. – Keith Hammond

You can beam sounds like a laser with this fancy ultrasonic projector, with 90+ transducers that will make your target sing. – Keith Hammond

Here, you can learn how to electroform things with copper — like electroplating but thick enough to make a solid metal object. I’ve used this kit and it works great! – Keith Hammond

This is a chess board, where the squares all move up and down in a wave formation. We should have a video of this one next week! – Caleb Kraft

Just a whole wall of gears – Keith Hammond

These are e-ink tarot cards! – Keith Hammond

At Robot Rumble the crowd controlls some trashbots to battle it out. This really is a blast, and the crowd loves it. – Caleb Kraft

On stage selfie with Eben Upton! – David Groom

There’s a fashion show going on in the Dark Room. Make Fashion is here showing off the high tech and fashionable integrations they’ve created. Jellyfish ambience by Erin St. Blaine! — Keith Hammond

Eben and Dale on stage discussing the Raspberry Pi 5! – Keith Hammond